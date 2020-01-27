CALGARY -- Calgary city councillors will be going over recommendations Monday on how to deal with a $73 million shortfall in provincial funding.

The money was originally allocated for capital projects under the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI), first introduced in 2007 by the Ed Stelmach government.

Successive provincial governments have been decreasing their contributions to the initiative year over year, with the newly-elected UCP government following suit.

Premier Kenney announced a $73 million reduction in funding to the MSI in the budget released October 2019.

It’s left the City of Calgary with a hole to fill in its own finance books. Administration is now recommending a $60.4 million cut to its 2020 budget and then using $12.6 million from capital reserves to deal with this latest shortfall.

Some of the proposed cuts on the table now include fewer buses and LRT cars, as well as the delayed construction of a fire station in northeast Calgary and an artificial turf field at Tom Brook Athletic Park.

Administration suggests that roughly $225 million worth of capital projects will be delayed this year and moved to 2021 or further down th road.

The strategic meeting of council is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m.