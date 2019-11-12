CALGARY – Calgarians will learn city council’s plans to adjust the budget to deal with a major shortfall in the city’s books following the provincial budget.

The city will unveil its 2020 adjustments to the One Calgary Service Plans & Budgets at a strategic meeting of council Tuesday.

Some councillors have already said a number of options are being considered including a tax increase as high as nine per cent for homeowners or 20 per cent for a typical strip mall owner

The UCP government’s October budget is expected to impact the city’s budget in a number of ways including grant cuts, the future of major projects and policing.

The province is sending $71 million less in Municipal Sustainability Initiative funding over two years that directly impacts the part of the city’s budget used to build or rebuild roads, bridges and other infrastructure. As a result, there have been calls for council to re-examine projects including the new arena, BMO Centre Expansion project, the new field house and Arts Commons upgrades. Delayed funding could also impact major projects including the Green Line LRT.

There have also been calls from three city councillors for a blanket five per cent wage reduction at city hall, including a pay cut for mayor and council. Jeremy Farkas, Joe Magliocca and Sean Chu believe the move could save the city $31 million in the base operational budget but the idea has been met by pushback from unions representing these workers.

The Calgary Police Service is also dealing with two separate budgets hits, including $7 million from the city in the spring and now a $13 million shortfall from the provinces recent budget.

According to a city report, council will be collecting feedback from the public and hear from residents on Nov. 25 before officially beginning budget deliberations on Nov. 26.

The City of Calgary will also unveil its 2019 Citizen Satisfaction Research and Insights results Tuesday morning. The annual survey gauges people’s satisfaction with city performance, programs, services and overall quality of life.