

CTV Calgary Staff





The representative for Ward 11 was ejected from Monday’s council discussions following a dispute regarding the information he shared on social media.

On Monday afternoon, Jeromy Farkas shared a photo of the outcomes of council’s votes on a freeze on council pay in 2019 and the five per cent council pay cut he had proposed. In his post, Farkas stated that ‘Council is due for an estimated 2.3% pay increase in 2019’. The pay freeze proposal was rejected by a vote of 9-6 while Farkas’ pay cut proposal was not seconded.

Farkas’ fellow council members objected to his use of ‘2.3 per cent’ on Facebook, stating the number was inaccurate. When Farkas refused to remove the post, a vote was held to eject Farkas from Monday’s meeting and it passed 14-1.

“I’m happy to amend my Facebook post with what the most official information is but, until now, it’s projected at about a 2.3 per cent increase,” said Farkas after his ejection. “I have to stand by the most recent official information that I have access to and that’s provided by human resources and administration. I think it’s a difference of opinion. I think it’s obviously an overreaction. I need to stand by my guns on this one.”

“I think it’s unfair and undemocratic for council to eject me for what is essentially a political reason or just a difference of opinion. We’re entitled to our own opinions but not our own facts.”

The official wage of Calgary councillors for 2019 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 20.

Despite Monday's ejection, the Ward 11 councillor remains a member of Calgary City Council.