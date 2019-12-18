CALGARY -- A perk that had been given to retiring City of Calgary employees for more than half a century will be coming to an end.

On Tuesday, city council voted overwhelmingly in favour of scrapping retirement allowances for city workers. Of the 14 votes cast, Ward 10 councillor Ray Jones' was the lone dissenter.

Retirement allowances for city employees have been in place for more than five decades.

Ahead of Thursday's vote, Mayor Nenshi said the debate had ushered in serious accusations that he felt were unacceptable.

"(I'm) extremely unhappy with the tone that many of us have taken on this issue. Rather than, as Councillor (Shane) Keating did early on, asking the question and making our point of view perfectly clear, we've heard as recently as tonight spurious accusations, innuendo that some special people get this, that not everyone does, there's something nefarious going on here, and, frankly, some of our colleagues are greedy for taking this.

"I don't like any of that."

According to Nenshi, the bonuses will be grandfathered until Dec. 31, 2021, at the recommendation of legal guidance, to avoid potential lawsuits down the road.