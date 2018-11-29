City council has voted in favour of keeping the Fire Department’s heavy rescue unit at the station in Ogden after hearing from the fire chief about the potential impacts of removing it.

The fire chief had planned to take the specialized truck out of the fire hall to replace another unit that’s being retired in order to comply with a proposed budget cut of nearly five percent.

“The city’s having a tough time economically, we’d all been asked to produce efficiencies and we determined the least harm, service reduction we could make, was to take a unit out of our Ogden station,” said Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth. “We felt that although it wouldn’t be helpful, in terms of us trying to achieve our performance measures. It was the least impact thing that we could produce that would save the required amount of money that we’d been challenged to save.”

The move would have saved $1.7 million but some city councillors said they weren’t comfortable with the plan because of the potential impact on response times.

“They are concerned about the impact of that and they feel that’s probably going too far,” said Dongworth. “There were some concerns from members of council, who suggested that they would bring forward a motion to add that unit back into the budget.”

On Wednesday, council voted eight to seven to keep the unit in Ogden.

“I’m very comfortable that council got to make that decision,” Dongworth said “We were satisfied that was the best decision we could make, recognizing it was council who was going to make those decisions so, of course, I’m happy that council have made this decision and I respect that.”

Dongworth says removing the unit would ‘degrade’ the department’s ability to assemble an ‘effective response force’ at a serious and escalating fire and that the target is to do that within 11 minutes, 90 percent of the time.

“Currently we’re close to 14 minutes across the city, to give you a perspective, so we’re not meeting that target by any means currently. This would have made that even worse across the city and for the community of Ogden it would have made it even worse, in terms of assembling that effective response force in the community of Ogden because it probably would have added two to three minutes to those times. It probably would have meant the effective response force in Ogden would have taken 15 to 16 minutes to assemble, which is very challenging when fire doubles in size every 30 seconds and I think people want better service than that and luckily council also recognized that as well.”

The chief says the department still has some challenges ahead and that it has been asked to absorb inflation for everything but wages through the next four year cycle, which equates to about $425,000 per year.

A reduction of $11 million has been proposed for the 2019 Calgary Fire Department's budget.