The members of Calgary city council have approved a study of all 65 locations where pedestrians cross the CTrain tracks in an effort to prevent further tragedies.

The report would attempt to identify inconsistencies between crossings as well as opportunities for improvement. Since the CTrain launched in Calgary in 1981, there have been at least 80 deaths and two-thirds of those are considered accidental.

Allan Hunter has been a vocal champion for improved safety along the lines after his grandmother was fatally struck by a CTrain while crossing the tracks near Lions Park LRT station in 1991. “Absolutely traumatic for the family and it’s still, to this day.”

He says the City’s investigation should place significant consideration into potential hazards for people with accessibility concerns or special needs.

“By the hospital they have level crossings where people who are mobility challenged are going to medical appointments over and over again,” said Hunter. “We can spend some dollars and make sure that we minimize the chance of a conflict between human beings and the train.”

“These things are moving fast and there’s not much for humans to react.”

Ward 11 Councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart recently attended the funeral service of Efua Ogbeide, the six-year-old girl who died after being hit by a train on October 15 near the Somerset-Bridlewood LRT station, and says she made a pledge to the family to review CTrain safety.

“I spent time with the family at the funeral. I did make a commitment to them that I would be taking this forward on their behalf,” said Colley-Urquhart. “Do we need to do more? Do we need to invest more? Are there public education issues that we have to address?”

The report is expected to be presented to council in early 2019.

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg