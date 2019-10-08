CALGARY — A sluggish economy, employment issues and a more robust conversation about the importance of mental health are all thought to be reasons why requests for counselling have increased by 14.5 per cent so far this year in Calgary.

The Calgary Counselling Centre says it helps about 9,000 people per year and the number is already climbing through the first nine months of 2019.

“September alone, compared to last September, we saw a 47% increase in requests,” said CEO Dr. Robbie Babins-Wagner.

“We don’t know if that’s just a blip or the beginning of a trend.”

Babins-Wagner says between January and September, requests for their services increased 14.5 per cent compared to the year before.

The Calgary Counselling Centre is hoping to reach more people this week with its annual offering of a free, depression screening test online.

Until Oct. 13, people can take the short test to help determine if counselling is something they should pursue.

“Depression is the type of problem where, if you’re experiencing it, you may have trouble actually getting up and doing something about it,” said Babins-Wagner.

“So we want to make it quick and easy and provide an immediate response.”

Nearly 10,000 people took the test in Calgary last year and more than 1,600 people logged on in the first day of testing this year.

Those taking the test and being referred for help come from all age groups, said Babins-Wagner.

The test is anonymous and will provide a person with a list of resources immediately after it’s completed.

It’s available online in five different languages.