CALGARY -- Two people were arrested after Crowsnest Pass RCMP seized alleged counterfeit cash from a vehicle in the community of Frank, Alta.

Police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on Sept. 18 in the southern Alberta community of Frank — about 215 kilometres southeast of Calgary. During the investigation, officers learned someone had spent a counterfeit bill at a local store and a search of the vehicle turned up "a quantity of counterfeit bills," according to a release.

Clayton Wayne Jordan, 37, of Red Deer, is charged with:

  • Uttering counterfeit money
  • Possessing counterfeit money
  • Possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Possession of controlled substance

Charges have not been sworn yet against the second person as of Sept. 21. Both individuals were released pending an appearance in Pincher Creek provincial court.