CALGARY -- Two people were arrested after Crowsnest Pass RCMP seized alleged counterfeit cash from a vehicle in the community of Frank, Alta.

Police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on Sept. 18 in the southern Alberta community of Frank — about 215 kilometres southeast of Calgary. During the investigation, officers learned someone had spent a counterfeit bill at a local store and a search of the vehicle turned up "a quantity of counterfeit bills," according to a release.

Clayton Wayne Jordan, 37, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Uttering counterfeit money

Possessing counterfeit money

Possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

Possession of controlled substance

Charges have not been sworn yet against the second person as of Sept. 21. Both individuals were released pending an appearance in Pincher Creek provincial court.