Advertisement
Counterfeit cash seized in southern Alberta community of Frank, 2 people arrested
Two people were arrested after alleged counterfeit bills were seized in Frank, Alta.
CALGARY -- Two people were arrested after Crowsnest Pass RCMP seized alleged counterfeit cash from a vehicle in the community of Frank, Alta.
Police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on Sept. 18 in the southern Alberta community of Frank — about 215 kilometres southeast of Calgary. During the investigation, officers learned someone had spent a counterfeit bill at a local store and a search of the vehicle turned up "a quantity of counterfeit bills," according to a release.
Clayton Wayne Jordan, 37, of Red Deer, is charged with:
- Uttering counterfeit money
- Possessing counterfeit money
- Possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000
- Mischief under $5,000
- Possession of controlled substance
Charges have not been sworn yet against the second person as of Sept. 21. Both individuals were released pending an appearance in Pincher Creek provincial court.