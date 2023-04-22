Country legends Tanya Tucker and Emmylou Harris highlight Calgary Folk Music Festival lineup

Some big names in country music will be part of the lineup at the Calgary Folk Music Festival this year.

The beloved music fest announced its full lineup Thursday, which includes legends Emmylou Harris and Tanya Tucker.

Tucker, who had her first hit, Delta Dawn, in 1972 when she was 13, will perform on the main stage on Friday night of the Festival.

Other acts announced include Jeff Tweedy of Wilco fame, Digable Planets, Bahamas, Fantastic Negrito, Julia Jacklin, Dominique Fils-Aime and Calexico.

Thrilled to be part of the 2023 @calgaryfolkfest 's stellar line-up ✨

A special shout out to @kerrytheclarke for the 🖤 pic.twitter.com/B9PEN1Z0hu — Dominique Fils-Aimé (@DomiFilsAime) April 21, 2023

More than 50 artists will perform on two stages over four nights in Prince's Island Park.

The Calgary Folk Music Festival is looking for volunteers.

It takes place July 27-30.