The Canada Cup FINA Diving Grand Prix gets underway at the Repsol Sport Centre on Thursday and the four-day meet is expected to attract top-level divers from across the country and around the world.

The goal of the international event is to give divers a place to compete at an elite level and includes competitions for men and women in 3m springboard, 10m platform, 3m springboard synchro, 10m platform synchro and two mixed synchro finals.

Three-time Olympic medalist Meaghan Benfeito and her synchro partner from Calgary, Caeli McKay, will take part and were at Repsol on Wednesday to talk about the event.

The FINA Diving Grand Prix runs from May 10th to 13th. For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.