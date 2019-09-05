Students at Father Scollen School received an unexpected visit from a Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards nominated artist Thursday morning during the announcement of a $15,000 musical instrument grant for the school.

Lindsay Ell, the Calgary-raised musician who now calls Nashville home, performed for the elementary and junior high students at the northeast school as part of the celebration of the MusicCounts Band Aid Program's grant.

The program has gifted a total of more than $1 million in musical instruments and equipment to 96 schools across Canada this year.

Ell has returned to Calgary ahead of this weekend's CCMA Awards festivities where she is a nominee for Female Artist of the Year, Interactive Artist or Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Video of the Year