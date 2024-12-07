CALGARY
    Country Thunder accepting applications for food and merchandise vendors

    Country Thunder is now accepting applications for food and merchandise vendors for the 2025 festival, which takes place Aug.15-17 at The Confluence in Calgary. (Photo: Stephen Hunt) Country Thunder is now accepting applications for food and merchandise vendors for the 2025 festival, which takes place Aug.15-17 at The Confluence in Calgary. (Photo: Stephen Hunt)
    Country Thunder is looking for a few good vendors.

    The popular music festival, which takes place Aug. 15-17 at The Confluence in downtown Calgary, announced Friday that it has opened applications for anyone interested in being a food or merch vendor at the 2025 event.

    Country Thunder Alberta in Calgary, Aug.18, 2024. (Photo: Stephen Hunt)

    The lineup for 2025 includes CMA winner Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Clint Black, Calgary’s Lindsay Ell, Owen Riegling, The James Barker Band, Tim Hicks, Riley Green and more.

    Johnson won Album of the Year for "Leather" at the 2024 CMA Awards on in late November, while Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year.

    Green took home an award for Musical Event of the Year – a category that recognizes a collaboration between two or more artists – for "You Look Like You Love Me," a song sang by him by Ella Langley.

    For more about Country Thunder, go here.

    With files from CTV's Melissa Gilligan

