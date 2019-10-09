CALGARY — A Polish couple traveling the world in a refurbished, Soviet-era car arrived in Calgary as the snow fell Monday.

Pawel and Joanna Poterski wanted to explore the world after they met and opted to combine their passion for travelling with Pawel’s love of classic cars.

Their vehicle of choice, a refurbished Polski Fiat 125p, is a classic, Polish-made car, sometimes called the Pride of Poland.

The model began production in 1967 and manufacturing ceased in 1991, after a total run of approximately 1.5 million cars.

The car being used for the Poterski’s trip was built in 1990, making it among the last to be produced.

Canada is the 15th country on their trip. So far they’ve checked off Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia, covering more than 24,000 kilometres before the couple landed in Vancouver in early October.

While singling out poor road conditions, especially in developing countries, as their biggest challenge, the couple says their biggest logistical hurdle was transporting the vehicle to Canada from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

From Canada, the pair will drive to the United States, after which the car will then be shipped to Portugal to continue the last leg of their journey in Europe before they reach home later this year, where they say they plan to “settle down” and start a family.

You can follow their journey on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.