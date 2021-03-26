CALGARY -- A couple who postponed and then down-sized their wedding because of the pandemic have now cancelled their plans at Canmore's Lady Macdonald Country Inn and have received a refund from the venue.

Ryan Cain and his finance Sarah Whitelaw originally booked the entire inn for a May 2020 wedding and put down a $1,000 deposit.

They also made an additional $3,000 payment towards the booking but then postponed the wedding a year and scaled back their plans because of COVID-19 health restrictions.

They say they were told by the owner in an email that they could carry the $3,000 payment over to the revised booking as the inn did not have the money to refund the extra payment.

The couple decided to request a cancellation and the venue agreed to follow through and refund the extra payment.

Cain tells CTV News that the Lady Macdonald Country Inn has since refunded the extra $3,000 payment but that the $1,000 deposit would not be returned as it was non-refundable.

The owners of the inn say they did their best to accommodate the couple and added that the pandemic has been devastating for their business.

The couple say that they felt the outcome was fair to both parties and that they have decided to go their separate ways.