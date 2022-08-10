Court appearance put over for man accused in deadly Banff bar dispute

The court appearance for a man accused in a Banff homicide last week has been put over until the end of the month.

John-Christopher Arrizza, 22, is charged with the second-degree murder of 26-year-old Ethan Enns-Goneau.

RCMP say Enns-Goneau was injured in an altercation at a bar on Banff Avenue, identified by CTV News as the Dancing Sasquatch, in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 5.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Arrizza was set to appear in court on Wednesday via CCTV, but his case was put over until Aug. 24.

Enns-Goneau's death is the first homicide in Banff since 1990.