CALGARY -- A further adjournment has been granted to Calgary parents accused of neglecting their dependent, adult son as talks continue to try to resolve the case.

The man weighed just 43 pounds when he was found last October.

Jonathon Grunewald, who is 52, and Malinda Phillips, who is 47, were charged in January with failing to provide the necessaries of life and negligence causing bodily harm.

The couple's lawyers requested the case be adjourned to June 2 so they can pursue "ongoing discussions" with the Crown.

Police began investigating in October after the parents found the man unresponsive in his bedroom in their home.

He was taken to hospital in medical distress.

The man is recovering in a long-term care home.