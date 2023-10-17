Court documents reveal connection between missing Calgary woman and alleged kidnapper and rapist

As court documents in the case against an alleged kidnapper and rapist continue to be unsealed, a connection to a missing woman has come to light.

Krystal Russell's name came up as police investigated Richard Robert Mantha.

Russell, a 39-year-old Calgarian who also went by "Trustice" while engaging in sex work, was last heard from on Dec. 31, 2022.

She was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 9.

Mantha, a 59-year-old who allegedly also went by "Poncho", faces numerous charges involving five women who describe being drugged, choked, held at gunpoint, raped and stabbed.

Mantha is accused of targeting sex workers, bringing them to a Quonset hut on a property in Rocky View County between Chestermere and Landon, Alta.

Among the charges against Mantha are kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

Allegations against Mantha have yet to be proven in court.

He was charged after officers cordoned off the property east of Calgary in April and brought in cadaver dogs, but police said then no bodies were found.

Court documents with newly unredacted information attained by CTV News Calgary on Tuesday revealed police have been told by other sex workers that Russell had dealings with Mantha.

That information remains unconfirmed, according to the court documents.

Mantha reportedly made statements to other sex workers about "shallow graves" on the property and that he "knew how to dispose of bodies."

Other sex workers told police they believed Mantha might have killed other women.

Russell disappeared on Dec. 31, 2022, after leaving her home in southeast Calgary.

She was believed to be going to the 19th Avenue Forest Lawn stroll.

The last person to speak with Russell was her grandmother, who had agreed to give her $450 to pay rent, the court documents say.

Russell was expected to attend her grandmother's home late that night or early the next morning to collect the money.

But she never showed up.

And no contact has been made with her since, which her family has stated is unusual for her.

Police have been unable to find any sign of Russell.

There have been "no footprints of life," the court documents say.

Her home is untouched, but doesn't look as if she didn't intend to return.

Police have reached out to media and the public for assistance previously.

According to the court documents, police believe Krystal is dead, but do not know how she died and do not have enough evidence to suggest she was murdered.

It was believed the use of cadaver dogs at the property would determine whether any bodies were buried there.

The information was released as part of an application made by multiple media outlets including CTV News Calgary for the unsealing of documents related to the April search warrant.

Mantha's upcoming trial is to be held in French.

His lawyer speaks the language, and a new Crown prosecutor has recently been assigned.

Russell's missing-persons case remains open.

She is described as:

About 5'6";

About 150 pounds;

Having a medium build;

Brown-eyed;

Brown-haired with blue and purple highlights;

Having a septum piercing; and

Having tattoos of a jester on her leg and angel wings on her back.

Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.