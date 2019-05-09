The man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing a Calgary couple and their grandson in 2014 is appealing his convictions and the Alberta Court of Appeal is hearing arguments from his lawyers on Thursday.

Douglas Garland, 59, was found guilty of killing five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and the boy's grandparents, Kathryn and Alvin Liknes, in 2014.

The three disappeared from the Liknes’ Parkhill home after an estate sale and were reported missing by Nathan’s mother when she went to pick him up from a sleepover and found no one at home.

Garland was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to consecutive life terms with no parole eligibility for 75 years.

In rendering his decision, Justice David Gates said the crime was carried out with 'meticulous planning and precision' and that ‘tools of his gruesome and barbaric acts’ were found at the Garland farm.

According to Garland’s lawyers there are 10 grounds for the appeal. The say one of the grounds for the appeal is that Justice Gates did not exclude evidence found on the farm at the jury trial.

The notice also makes note of comments the judge made to the jury.

"The trial judge's comments to the jury about coping with disturbing evidence reflected bias, was prejudicial to the defence case and undermined the presumption of innocence," the appeal notice reads.

According to the notice of appeal, they are seeking a new trial or a conviction on a lesser sentence.

More to come…

(With files from The Canadian Press)

