An expert in forensic entomology is testifying at the double murder trial for Edward Downey and is talking about how her work is used to determine time of death.

(**Warning: Graphic content)

Downey, 48, is charged in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter, Taliyah Marsman, in September 2016 and he has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

The trial is in its ninth day and court has heard from several witnesses so far.

On Wednesday, Patricia Pace, a CPS civilian crime and intelligence analyst, testified about cellphone records connected to the case.

Pace told the court that five areas of interest were identified through the records and that she noticed extensive activity in the area of some cellphone towers near where Taliyah's body was found.

A map that was produced from the data helped investigators locate the little girl’s body.

On Thursday morning, Cst. James Weeks was called to testify about photos he took of the area where Taliyah’s body was found.

Gail Anderson, who is an expert in forensic entomology, also testified and talked about how the study of insects associated with a dead body can be used to estimate time of death.

Anderson believes, based on her findings, that Taliyah died on or before July 12, 2016,

She said there were several areas to consider including; insect species, stage of development and temperature.

Under cross-examination, Anderson was asked if it was possible that the species of flies may have laid eggs at 2 or 3 in the afternoon on July 11th and she answered ‘it is possible.’

Cst. Nigel Brown, with the Forensic Crime Scene Unit, testified in the afternoon and the court learned that he collected various exhibits during the investigation.

A judge and jury, consisting of five men and seven women, are hearing the case, which is scheduled until the end of next week.

More to come…

Follow @CTVInaSidhu for complete coverage of the trial.

Tweets by CTVInaSidhu