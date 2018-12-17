Family and friends of a woman who was killed in a crash on a northwest street over two year ago were in court to read victim impact statements on Monday.

Police were called to a rollover crash on Memorial Drive on July 2, 2016 at about 3:00 a.m.

A Ford Fusion was speeding eastbound on the roadway when it crashed into a raised median on 5A Street N.W. and rolled onto its roof.

Kanaye Renfrew, 30, was in the front seat and was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman, who was in the back seat, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, Dale Cameron Neisz, was also taken to hospital and was charged with a number of impaired driving related offences.

Neisz originally pleaded not guilty to the charges but pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in April of this year.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Neisz’ blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.155.

On Monday, Renfrew’s family and friends were in court and her husband, Craig, said that his children will be forever impacted by Neisz' decision to drive that night.

“Kanaye was a truly remarkable woman. She was my everything,” he said. “My children have gone through hell and will continue to be affected by one man’s decision for the rest of their lives.”

Dee Bruce, Renfrew’s mother, held a photo of her daughter as she read her statement to the court.

“Every day is full of sadness,” she said. “My heart hurts so bad. My whole body hurts.”

Renfrew’s children were aged four and six when their mother was killed.

A sentencing hearing for Neisz will be held in January.