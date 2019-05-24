The family and friends of Lukas Strasser-Hird, a young man who was swarmed and stabbed to death outside a Calgary nightclub in 2013, will be sharing their statements with the court on Friday.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old Nathan Gervais was found guilty of first-degree murder in Strasser-Hird’s death and will received an automatic life sentence with no parole for 25 years.

Lukas Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, beaten and stabbed outside a nightclub in 2013 and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Gervais was charged with first-degree murder shortly after Strasser-Hird's death but failed to appear at his court hearing in 2016 because he had fled the country.

He was arrested in Vietnam approximately a year later.

The court heard during the trial that Gervais first got into a fight with the victim outside the Vinyl nightclub and then went to his vehicle to retrieve a knife, which was used in the attack on the young man in a nearby alley.

When he was convicted of first-degree murder, Gervais was also sentenced to 15 months in jail for breaching his bail conditions by escaping to Vietnam.

With credit, Gervais has 200 days left to serve on that count.

Friday’s hearing will give the victim’s family and friends the opportunity to share details of how is loss affected their lives.

The hearing is expected to begin at noon.

Earlier this month, the Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the conviction of two other men charged in connection with Strasser-Hird's death. Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were both found guilty of second-degree murder.