Courtney Barnett, Spoon, K'naan and Black Pumas headline Calgary Folk Fest lineup

The annual pilgrimage of music fans to Prince's Island Park is still weeks away, but there's already a buzz in the air surrounding this year's Calgary Folk Fest lineup.

The 43rd edition of the festival will include main stage performances by Courtney Barnett, K'Naan, Black Pumas and Squirrel Nut Zippers, in addition to the previously announced sets from Spoon and Allison Russell.

This year's lineup for the four-day festival, which runs from July 21-24, is 70 artists strong and includes Canadian talent as well as musicians, comedians and spoken word performers from around the globe.

Alberta will be well represented with Cadence Weapon, Astral Swans, Bryson Waind, Clea Anaïs, D'Orjay the Singing Shaman, Wayfinding, The Hello Darlins, Jung People, Jesse Nights, Robert Adam, Samantha Savage Smith, Selci and Sinzere.

The main stage lineups are scheduled to include:

Thursday, July 21

Eric Burton, left, and Adrian Quesada, of Black Pumas, perform "Dreamland" at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Friday, July 22

K'naan performs during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Saturday, July 23

n this May 20, 2016 photo, Britt Daniel, left, and Alex Fischel, of the US indie rock band Spoon, pose for a portrait in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Berenice Bautista)

Sunday, July 24

n this Jan. 22, 2016 photo, Australian singer Courtney Barnett poses in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill)

A complete list of performers is available on the Calgary Folk Fest website. Tickets, including early bird weekend passes, go on sale April 29 at noon.

Your magical musical adventure awaits! 🎺✨



Immerse yourself in an enthralling weekend of song & dance for the 43rd annual Calgary Folk Music Festival at Prince’s Island Park, July 21-24, presented by @atbfinancial.



Tickets on sale: April 29

Line-up 👇🎶https://t.co/toHaowt3mk pic.twitter.com/d53RY6IE0m — Calgary Folk Music Festival (@calgaryfolkfest) April 27, 2022



