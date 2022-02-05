Coutts, Alta., border protest constantly 'in flux', RCMP says

A protest against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers and COVID-19 health restrictions near the Canada-U.S. border in Alberta shows no signs of dispersing approximately a week after it began.

Alberta RCMP say a single lane of traffic in either direction on the route that leads past the village of Coutts remains open, but there is a constant flow of protesters coming and going from the area.

But, while the demonstrators remain, there is virtually no impediment to anyone that lives in the community or anyone seeking to cross the border, RCMP says.

"There are some protesters that are here, but the traffic is flowing," said Alberta RCMP Superintendent Roberta McKale in an interview with CTV News Saturday.

Approximately 18 kilometres north of Coutts, another protest is taking place that is "impeding traffic but not blocking traffic."

"I don't have the numbers at this point, but there is a large number of people but we have been able to ensure that traffic can get through," McKale said.

She says RCMP will remain in the area while the protesters are set up.

"Our prime objective is obviously the safety of the public, the safety of the officers and maintaining the peace," McKale said. "We want people to peacefully and lawfully understand the difference between that protest and an unlawful protest."

There have been traffic infractions in the area that RCMP has dealt with accordingly, but no arrests have been made and no significant incidents have taken place.