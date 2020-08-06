CALGARY -- People who live at a residential tower in Calgary's East Village have been told an individual who had an active case of COVID-19 recently attended an event there.

In a letter obtained by CTV News addressed to residents of INK, located on Eighth Avenue S.E., the management company said someone with an active case of COVID-19 attended a rooftop gathering at the building.

The event took place this past weekend. There are no details about the patient, including whether or not they are a resident of the building.

The administration says safety measures are in place to prevent any spread of the virus.

There has not been an outbreak declared at the building.

This is the second incident of COVID-19 being found in a Calgary condo tower.

The first involved an outbreak at Verve, also in East Village. That situation has since been brought under control but, at one point, more than 50 cases of illness were reported in the building.