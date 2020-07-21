LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The COVID pandemic has left many people jobless, but for students who will eventually be on the job hunt, it hasn’t been an easy pill to swallow either.

“If I can’t find a job after graduation then I don’t know how I’m going to pay rent,” said University of Lethbridge Ph.D. student Aroura Ghenon.

Fortunately for Ghenon she still has two years before she graduates, but COVID is still throwing her some curveballs.

“I have no idea when I’m going to be done. I don't even know when I’m going to start looking for a job, don't know where. There might still be restrictions on travel,” said Ghenon.

For Ghenon it’s uncertain what the market will look like when she finally does finish her doctorate. Her feelings resonate with many students acrossa wide range of career paths.

A university careers expert recommended that students steer clear of widespread hopelessness.

“Focus on what students can control, because work has been impacted. Work is changing,” said U of L career coach Emily Brown.

Some business sectors have been shut down like the cruise ship industry while others face their own problems like the airline industry," said Brown. "The retail sector's elimination of positions has also cast a shadow on the hopes grads hold in starting their new career.

“It’s really easy to feel stuck, like there is no jobs, nothing is happening,” added Brown.

School officials sympathize with the stresses students are facing, which is why they released career tips which include reflecting on your current path, play, and networking.

“Reaching out to those connections. And letting them they are still interested if things are opening up,” said Brown.

Those tips might be what divides the employed from the unemployment line. But for someone like Ghenon, who's taking molecular biology, COVID has brought more uncertainty.

“There is probably going to more money allocated to a specific kind of research, i.e. COVID-19 research, versus every other kind of research I’m interested in," said Ghenon, "(making work) a little harder to find."

6 Things You Can Do Right Now

1. Reflect on your current path. What is truly meaningful to you? How can your work/education reflect your values? What do you want to become? What steps do you need to make your dream your reality? If you are off-track or unhappy, this could be a good time to reinvent yourself.

2. Play. What are some of the things you loved as a child? Revisit those activities and hobbies. What are the fun activities you have neglected because you just didn't have time? Do them. Give yourself permission to play. Consider how you might incorporate more aspects of your hobbies into your career plans.

3. Maintain connections with people. If you were/are employed by a business that has been temporarily closed, stay in touch with manager and co-workers. Let people know you are eager to get back to work. Follow up with employers you connected with before the COVID-19 crisis. Send thank you cards. Ask about hiring plans. Offer to send references. Stay connected with classmates, professors, club members, etc.

4. Create connections and opportunities. Interview people who are living your dream life. Make an appointment for virtual coffee with someone who can share insights about an occupation or company you would like to know more about. Research professional organizations and labour market trends.

5. Update your documents. Perfect your resume or CV and LinkedIn profile. Ask someone (career services) to review it and give feedback.

6. Learn something new. Explore online courses that could help you gain skills, knowledge, connections, or attitudes to make your dream job a reality. Take advantage of free e-learning resources available right now.



