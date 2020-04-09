CALGARY -- Educational checkstops will be set up near Banff over the Easter long weekend to inform drivers about the importance of avoiding non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staffed by RCMP, Banff community peace officers and firefighters, there will be two checkstops just off the Trans-Canada Highway, one on Mount Norquay Road and the other at Banff Avenue Road at Compound Road.

The goal is to "inform visitors seeking a day-trip in the Banff townsite about the public health directives such as the advice against non-essential travel, and they will be encouraged to return to their home community," reads a statement posted online.

“The Town of Banff is not closed. But these checkstops will inform people who are still unaware of the clear direction from all orders of government to stay close to home, in order to limit the risk of coming in contact with COVID-19,” said Silvio Adamo, the town's director of emergency management.

“Travel significantly increases the possibility of contracting COVID-19 and spreading the virus to others, and it is completely avoidable for most people.”

Bow Valley residents, essential services like trucking of food, trades, transportation services, and those needing to re-fuel while travelling through Banff National Park, will be directed to proceed into town.

Banff Mayor Karen Sorenson said visitors from Calgary are considered part of the local community and they will be welcomed back when the pandemic subsides.

“This is their backyard getaway. But now is not the time for travel,” she said. “We want people to stay home, for their safety and for everyone in the region.”

Most stores in the mountain town about two hours west of Calgary are closed, along with several hotels. Town officials have also declared a state of local emergency.

“It would be very unfortunate if a visitor gets stuck without access to supplies here," said Sorenson.

"And anyone thinking about venturing onto trails or a spring hike should think twice about taking a risk of injury or accident that could divert medical professionals away from battling the virus.

“The most important thing for people to know is we look forward to welcoming our neighbouring communities back to their mountain escape – when we are through this pandemic.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 1,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and there have been 29 deaths attributed to the virus.