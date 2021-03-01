CALGARY -- The ongoing pandemic has forced Spruce Meadows to press pause on its Summer Series.

In a release issued Monday, Spruce Meadows representatives announced that the organizing committee in tandem with the board of directors determined that “current circumstances, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related impacts and restrictions, will prevent the Spruce Meadows Summer Series from being organized and run on its historic June/July dates.”

Instead, the organization announced that it was working together with Equestrian Canada and the Federal Equestrian International (FEI) to organize a series of tournaments in September.

At the moment, the revised calendar will feature events Sept. 2-5, 7-12 and 14-19.

Further information will be made available as the organization coordinates with sport, health and government authorities in order to address all the necessary requirements to hold its 45th season.