COVID-19 forces Spruce Meadows to cancel Summer Series
Spruce Meadows announced Monday that's it's cancelling its Summer Series due to the pandemic. Plans are underway to stage a trio of events in September.
CALGARY -- The ongoing pandemic has forced Spruce Meadows to press pause on its Summer Series.
In a release issued Monday, Spruce Meadows representatives announced that the organizing committee in tandem with the board of directors determined that “current circumstances, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related impacts and restrictions, will prevent the Spruce Meadows Summer Series from being organized and run on its historic June/July dates.”
Instead, the organization announced that it was working together with Equestrian Canada and the Federal Equestrian International (FEI) to organize a series of tournaments in September.
At the moment, the revised calendar will feature events Sept. 2-5, 7-12 and 14-19.
Further information will be made available as the organization coordinates with sport, health and government authorities in order to address all the necessary requirements to hold its 45th season.