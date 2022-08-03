COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, Calgarians mixed on whether to react
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise, and despite a recent dip, waste water tracking data in Calgary is as high as points during the sixth wave, but some Calgarians remain hesitant to adjust behaviours or see a return of public health restrictions.
On Wednesday Alberta reported 702 hospitalizations, up from 649 the week before.
Of those, there were 28 COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care, up two from the week before.
The death toll has climbed to 4,673, in increase of eight since last week.
When asked whether now is the time to take extra safety measures to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19, some Calgarians said they don't want to turn back the clock.
"I'm just happy to carry on and get back to normal like it was before, and hope we all can," said a man who wished to only be referred to as Greg.
"There's definitely people who are at risk and they should continue to be careful but for the vast majority of Canadians we should just live life as normal," said Keith Smith.
Blaine Robinson said he continues to avoid crowds, but would reluctantly resume wearing a face mask in public.
"If it's required then I will go back to wearing it. I'd rather not though because it doesn't affect my asthma," he said.
Whereas some others say they want more precautions as the pandemic continues.
"I honestly think the masks should never have been removed in the first place," said Heidi Hennessy.
She added "for people like us who have a low immune system and who have other issues going on, this is really dangerous. And it's not just COVID but now we have monkey pox on the rise and other ones as well. I think we should just go lockdown. I really do."
UNCLEAR
Infectious disease doctors sid its unclear how Alberta's new dominant strain, the omicron sub variant BA5, will affect severe outcomes in the province.
"The big question is whether our hospitalization rate is going to increase just a small amount or whether it will increase a very large amount," said Dr. Joan Robinson, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton.
For added protection, she recommends Albertans get vaccinated and boosted with the maximum doses available, rather than waiting for the rollout of newer omicron-specific bivalent vaccines that are in development.
"It could be several months before we have that vaccine. Certainly for people at high risk of severe COVID, it probably makes sense to go now and get the available booster recognizing they might then be encouraged to get yet one more dose when the bivalent vaccine becomes available," said Robinson.
Alberta has the highest rate of hospitalization behind Ontario and Quebec.
