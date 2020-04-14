CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the online COVID-19 assessment tool has been used extensively by the public in order to determine the true nature of their health symptoms without coming into contact with others.

To date, the tool has been access more than 3.1 million times, while the portal devoted to health-care workers has completed 120,000 assessments, officials say.

"The online assessment tool has been a valuable guide in referring large numbers of Albertans for testing and providing information on what they should do to stay safe and protect each other," AHS said in statement to CTV News.

"Its value has been demonstrated by its extensive use by the public and by other jurisdictions modelling their own online assessment tools after Alberta’s, with AHS’s assistance."

The COVID-19 self-assessment tool was first rolled out on March 13 and has been adapted multiple times to address the changing criteria for testing.