CALGARY -- At least two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Henry Wise Wood High School in Calgary, resulting in an outbreak being declared, Alberta Health Services confirmed Wednesday.

"AHS is already working directly with the school to limit risk of spread," reads a statement to CTV Calgary.

"This includes assessing the classroom(s) setting, and identifying and assessing the close contacts of the case. Any individual considered exposed to this case will be contacted directly by Alberta Health Services, per standard contact tracing procedures. Infection prevention control measures (physical distancing, masking, hand hygiene, environmental cleaning) have also been reviewed with the school."

A copy of a letter sent from AHS to parents was also posted to a website tracking COVID-19 cases in schools called Support Our Students Alberta and states, "The risk of the general population in the school becoming infected because of these cases is low."

That letter offered a number of health measures that should be followed, including self-isolating and completing the online self-assessment tool if a student becomes symptomatic, as well as ensuring everyone in a household washes their hands with soap and water regularly, avoiding touching their face and staying at least two metres distance while out in public.

The province also announced Wednesday the launch of a website to help parents track cases of COVID-19 in schools. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the website will be updated when at least two cases have been confirmed in a student or staff member in the previous 14 days.

A second case of COVID-19 was also identified at St. Wilfrid School, according to another letter to parents posted on the Support Our Students Alberta website.

"To ensure everyone’s health and safety — which remains our top priority — we are working directly with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the public health inspector to ensure all spaces in our school are thoroughly cleaned and any additional steps taken," it reads.

"At this time, our school will remain open and we will continue to work directly with and follow the recommendations of AHS, Alberta Education and the Calgary Emergency Management Agency. In the coming days, AHS will determine where the student got the virus and who they were in contact with; they may speak with your family as part of this process."

