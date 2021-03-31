CALGARY -- There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in a new outbreak at a Calgary gym, Alberta Health tells CTV News, and the majority are variant cases.

The province says it has been notified about an outbreak at the northwest location of Rumble Boxing, on 5149 Country Hills Blvd. N.W.

However, because of the upcoming long weekend, there won't be an official update to the outbreak list on the province's website.

Officials also say that 22 of the cases are identified as being 'variants of concern.'

CTV News has reached out to the business and a representative says the location is closed for the time being and staff are working with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to help keep their community safe.

"We have voluntarily closed and are awaiting AHS direction on a safe time to re-open. We will continue to keep our Country Hills members informed as we receive more updates," a spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News.

Officials say the outbreak has not affected the 17 Avenue location.

According to the latest rules on the province's website, indoor fitness activities is allowed by appointment only.

Low-intensity activities are allowed without a trainer present while high-intensity fitness regimens are only permitted for individuals or households for one-on-one sessions, with a trainer.

"Gym, studio, and fitness centre operators should use their best judgement in identifying what category their group exercise classes fall into based on these examples," the province writes.

On Wednesday, the province reported 871 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase since Jan. 14.

More than 400 of the new cases were variants.