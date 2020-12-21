CALGARY -- An outbreak involving 15 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Nakiska Ski Resort, west of Calgary.

Provincial officials confirmed the outbreak on Monday afternoon and said it will be included in data released Tuesday.

"As of (Sunday), Alberta Health had been notified of 15 cases linked to this outbreak (all active)," said assistant director of communications Tom McMillan.

"Health officials are working with the operator and ensuring anyone at risk of exposure is isolated and tested. As part of this, AHS is offering isolation supports for individuals who are not able to safely isolate in their current accommodations."

Matt Mosteller, a spokesperson with Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which owns Nakiska — along with ski hills at Fernie, Kicking Horse and Kimberley — said 11 of the 15 are completing isolation and the remaining four used the province's isolation hotels.

Mosteller added the cases were detected in early December and there was no transmission reported at the hill, rather it happened in staff accommodation.

Risk to skiers remains low, he said, as long as all the rules they have in place at the hill are followed.

This is the second outbreak reported at an area ski resort in recent weeks.

Lake Louise announced an outbreak at the beginning of December, which was limited to staff members, who went into isolation and the hill remained open.