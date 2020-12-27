CALGARY -- An email newsletter sent on Boxing Day from officials of a long-term care centre in Calgary’s northeast revealed the holidays have been extremely difficult, as a COVID-19 outbreak has grown.

AgeCare SkyPointe had four additional resident deaths and nine more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to the total to 129 as of Sunday.

The death toll for residents has reached 19.

“Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of this resident. Our staff are deeply impacted and saddened by their passing as every resident is a special member of the AgeCare family,” reads the email.

It adds that family members of residents that have tested positive have been notified their loved ones will enter isolation.

Staff at AgeCare SkyPointe are also seeing increased rates of transmission, as the email indicates that an infected staff member worked on Christmas Day but didn’t show signs of symptoms.

That worker is now “self-isolating at home and will not be returning to work until Public Health has cleared them,” said the email.

There are 46 active cases among staff, bringing the total to 94.

CTV News reached out to SkyPointe directly and to AgeCare, the operator, who responded with a written statement.

"We are not certain but have hope that the worst is passed now that we have reached the 14-day mark post-site lockdowns earlier this month. We will continue to fight the effects of this virus and do what we can to prevent further spread. We also see hope in that many residents are beginning to recover," said medical director, Dr. Simon Dawes

Family members of residents say the outbreak is alarming after the facility avoided cases in the spring.

“You are absolutely helpless. You feel like there’s nothing, you’re just sitting there waiting, waiting for that call,” said Les Popovics, whose 84-year-old mother is a resident there.

He said learning about increasing case numbers and other death, feels like a roulette.

“They should have had a back up plan. In the first phase, AgeCare was amazing they did not have one case in SkyPointe.”

Popovics says he believes there should be more resources from Alberta Health Services to deal with the outbreak, and the number of service providers like care providers and nurses should be reconsidered.

AHS AWARE OF OUTBREAK

In an e-mailed statement to CTV news, Alberta Health Services says it is aware of the outbreak at the care facility.

“All staff and residents have been offered COVID-19 swabbing as part of the outbreak response at the facility. AHS’ Public Health is carrying out contact tracing, as per usual process.

"Additionally, numerous supports have been put in place, including communicable disease control, infection prevention and control, and environmental public health. Regular staff and resident screening is in place, as are cleaning protocols as per CMOH orders,” said AHS.

It adds, sufficient staffing resources are available, and nursing case managers are working in collaboration with staff.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our condolences to the families of who have lost loved ones during this time,” said AHS.

The email from SkyPointe says staff movement between floors is minimized and face shields have been provided in addition to face masks.

Indoor and outdoor visits are suspended, as are group recreation activities and cleaning has been enhanced, it adds.

On December 26, Alberta added an estimated 500 new cases discovered after 6,900 laboratory tests.

Rates for hospitalization and intensive care admission remained stable, according to a tweet from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

“Please note: fewer people were tested Dec. 25 so fewer tests were processed and reported on Dec. 26,” tweeted Hinshaw.

This is a developing story.

CTV News will bring more developments as they become available.