COVID-19 outbreaks active at all Calgary hospitals: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says cases of COVID-19 have been found at the Alberta Children's Hospital, which means all hospitals in the city of Calgary are on outbreak status.

The agency says the outbreak at the facility was declared on Jan. 18 after three patients tested positive for COVID-19.

There are no details about the patients nor the unit where the outbreak was declared.

AHS says there are outbreaks at almost two dozen other units at different hospitals within Calgary city limits:

Six units at the Foothills Medical Centre are on outbreak, affecting 21 patients;

Six units at the Rockyview General Hospital are on outbreak, affecting 34 patients and three health-care workers;

Five units at the Peter Lougheed Centre are on outbreak, affecting 24 patients; and

Three units at the South Health Campus are on outbreak, affecting eight patients.

Officials say outbreak measures are in place for all areas where cases have been identified, including isolating infected patients in designated rooms.

"All at-risk patients on each unit have been tested," AHS wrote on its website. "Contact tracing for patients and health-care workers potentially exposed to these individuals is ongoing."

'HANDFUL' OF SURGERIES POSTPONED

While an outbreak was just recently declared at the Alberta Children's Hhospital, officials say it is not the reason that any surgeries or procedures are being delayed.

"There have been a handful of surgical postponements at Alberta Children’s Hospital, all due to patient or family illness," said an AHS spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

"There have been no planned or scheduled surgical postponements by AHS."

Dr. Verna Yiu, AHS CEO, says the health-care system is facing a new challenge posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"We are seeing signs that our ICU teams can expect to see more patients needing their care in the coming weeks," she said Thursday.

"In the past seven days, the number of COVID patients requiring ICU has increased by about 18 per cent."

Yiu says the Omicron wave is also infecting fully vaccinated Albertans.

"While the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes is lower if you are fully immunized, we are still seeing breakthrough cases," she said.

"This really highlights the need for everyone to follow public health measures – stay home when not feeling well, wear a mask in public places and remain vigilant at all times."

AHS also advises everyone, if they are feeling unwell, to avoid visiting friends and loved ones who are in hospital.