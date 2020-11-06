CALGARY -- Two significant COVID-19 outbreaks in the Calgary zone added a number of cases Friday.

The Calgary Correctional Centre's outbreak grew to 134 cases, with 67 considered active and 67 recoveries. That was up 10 cases from the previous report.

The outbreak was first recorded on Oct. 22, and had 24 cases.

Harmony Beef, located in Balzac, Alta., now has 43 confirmed cases, with 39 that are currently active and four recoveries. The amount of confirmed cases has more than doubled in the past week.

This is Harmony Beef's third and largest outbreak, with 36 cases in a May outbreak, and 38 cases in an August outbreak.

Alberta has recorded 1411 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.