CALGARY -- After more than 10 years in business, a bake shop, with locations in both Airdrie and Cochrane, Alta. has shut its doors for the final time.

The Avenue Cakery & Bakeshoppe announced the news on its Facebook page this week, saying that it was a "horribly difficult" decision to make but a necessary one given the situation.

The business said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in "hardships" it could not recover from.

"Words cannot begin to express how grateful we are to have been such a welcomed member of these communities and have the most incredible memories from the past 10.5 years. Thank you."

The post resulted in hundreds of comments from residents of both communities sharing their sadness with the loss of the local business.

According to the announcement, the owners had been attempting to find someone else to take over, but that did not come to fruition.