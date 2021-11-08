COVID-19 ranked among leading causes of death in Alberta, far outpacing last year’s fatalities

CALGARY -

Deaths in the province of Alberta related to COVID-19 have increased about 60 per cent in 2021 so far, compared with last year’s numbers even despite protections from vaccines.

COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in 1,084 Albertans in 2020, putting it sixth on the list of leading causes of death in the province.

According to Alberta Health, the virus was a contributing factor in 1, 214 total deaths in 2020, but this year there have already been 1,928 deaths reported as of Friday.

Service Alberta was not able to provide the exact number of how many Albertans have died from COVID-19 as a primary cause this year.

Critical care specialist and professor emeritus at the University of Alberta school of medicine, Dr. Noel Gibney said COVID case numbers are improving with numbers coming down in test positivity, hospitalization and admissions to intensive care units.

However, he said hospitals are still overwhelmed with backlogs and surgery cancellations, adding that the provincial government needed to act sooner to prevent deaths.

“Typically, we've been late as a province in implementing the necessary measures and then too early in taking them away in order to try and prevent these massive waves that we've been dealing with,” Gibney said.

“If we look at what's happening in northern Europe, in Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Singapore, and Israel as well, we see that although their vaccine rates are actually higher than ours, they're now in the middle of a very significant wave.”

Gibney said the Alberta government has failed Albertans and could have prevented countless deaths.

He is now particularly concerned about the holiday season when Albertans gather with families, but was optimistic the virus could see a potential end in sight by the end of next year.

“We'll be seeing vaccination available for children aged five to 11 soon and that will change the dynamic,” Gibney said.

“Probably later in 2022, the newly announced oral antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer should also become available and certainly the Pfizer version and to a lesser extent the Merck version are very effective at minimizing the seriousness of the virus in individuals.”

DAUGHTER REFLECTS ON FINAL MOMENTS WITH UNVACCINATED FATHER

Tracy Ballard remembers her father, Jim Culham as someone she could always ask for advice, who made her laugh, and feel loved since the day she was born.

“All I want to do right now is call him, but I can’t do that anymore,” Ballard said.

“My father was chaplain in many different places and he was such a beautiful singer, he had the best breathe control of anyone I knew, but the virus tore out his lungs to the point where he couldn’t breathe anymore.”

Culham, who refused to take a vaccine for COVID-19, tested positive for the virus. The 85-year-old was admitted to hospital on Sept. 27 and died just six days later on Oct. 3.

Ballard said she tried everything she could to get her father immunized, but he still refused because of his concern for how quickly it was developed by researchers.

“My brother and I really wanted dad to have the vaccine, I spoke to a multitude of family doctors and nurses and I was really surprised that my dad didn’t feel good about it,” she said.

“But three days before his death he said he would have changed his mind, he said he wouldn’t have done it for himself because he was ready to die, but he said he would have done it for us.”

Ballard said her father was very healthy and active. She reflected on a final photo she took with him just hours before his death, reconciling with his decision, and remembering all the happy moments together.

“The nurse took a picture for us and you can see his smile. It wasn’t his biggest smile because he was weak, but he was still joking, still happy and still worrying about everyone else. That was my dad.”