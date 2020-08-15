CALGARY -- Some families in Alberta have had their children's routine vaccinations pushed back as Alberta Health Services reallocates resources to accommodate the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

AHS officials confirm some patients in the Calgary Zone and Central Zone have had their pediatric vaccine appointments rebooked as result of the redeployment of staff.

"Public health routine immunization programs are considered essential and have continued in order to protect our population," said AHS officials in a statement to CTV News. "During times of a pandemic, we are reminded of how important it is to be immunized to protect against vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and pertussis that are still present around the world and locally."

AHS says the rescheduled appointments will take place within weeks of the original bookings and will occur within the recommended immunization window.