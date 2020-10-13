CALGARY -- Since the onset of the pandemic, Chinese-Canadians and other Asian people in Canada have been targeted because of the origins of the coronavirus.

Many across the country have experience racism and discrimination. Most incidents have been verbal but there are many cases where there has been a physical attack.

In this in-depth piece, COVID-19: The Spread of Racism, CTV’s Kathy Le takes a look at how the Asian community has been impacted by these attacks, and why misconception and misinformation has made the situation worse.