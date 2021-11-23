COVID-19 vaccine bookings begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday for 5 to 11 year olds in Alberta

CALGARY -

Alberta parents can begin booking COVID-19 vaccinations for children age five to 11 years old at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The first appointments will be available on Friday.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement the Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 updatre.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, vaccines are the single most effective tool that we've got and we need to use them our full advantage," he said.

The shot was approved for use in childrren by Health Canada last Friday and Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping said vaccines began arriving in Alberta on Tuesday.

Kenney has said vaccines for children will only be available by appointment only at 120 AHS rapid flow-through clinics and not in pharmacies or schools.

They will be available in four pharmacies in communities not served by AHS clinics.

More information is available by calling 811.

Polls have shown roughly half of Alberta parents plan to have their children immunized right away. The provincial government says there will be no immunization requirement for children in Alberta schools or other public spaces.

COVID-19 immunization is still required for adults at universities, bars and restaurants and many other public facilities.

Over the weekend, the premier vowed to crack down on any school boards attempting to encourage vaccination by separating students based on their immunization status.