CALGARY -- All Albertans age 75 and older can begin booking appointments at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Health Link and an online portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone born in 1946 or earlier will be eligible as part of Phase 1B of the province's vaccination plan rollout.

First Nations and Metis who are age 65 or older will also be eligible. Vaccines will be provided in two doses, given five to six weeks apart.

Appointments won't be able to be booked online or through Health Link (811) until Feb. 24 and Albertans are asked not to call in advance.

Albertans who are over 75 can use the AHS online booking tool to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated with options for a time, date, as well as a window to book the second dose within the recommended 32 to 42 days.

"Seniors must return to the same clinic to receive their second dose of the vaccine to ensure appropriate timing between doses and to help manage vaccine supply," reads a post on the AHS website.

"Family members can book on behalf of those over 75 who are eligible to receive the vaccine. They will need the Alberta Health Care number and date of birth of the person being vaccinated and can make the appointment from a desktop computer or hand held device."

On Monday, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said about 173,000 Albertans have received a dose of COVID-19 and 69,000 have been fully immunized with the required two doses.