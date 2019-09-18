

CTV News Calgary





The Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the National Music Centre is set to add four distinguished Canadian acts this fall.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced Wednesday its inductees for 2019, a list comprised of Andy Kim, the late Bobby Curtola, Chilliwack and Cowboy Junkies.

"We are very proud to welcome these four highly deserving artists into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame said Allan Reid, CARAS president &CEO, in a statement released Wednesday morning. "Canada has such incredible talent that are represented on the international stage."

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, October 27 at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre.