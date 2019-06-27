Cowboys Dance Hall is launching an appeal against the conditions of its music festival tent approved for the Calgary Stampede.

Cowboys is not able to set up at their regular spot on Stampede Park because of ongoing construction on the expansion of the BMO Centre, so the city approved an alternate location, on 12th Avenue S.E., where the historic Enoch House once stood.

However, since that location is off the Stampede grounds, the city of Calgary has put the following conditions on the permit.

Music must be off by midnight to align with the Community Standards Bylaw and community input

The tent operations will be vacated and closed by 1 a.m.

Cowboys is asking for a 2 a.m. closing time and for more time to take the tent down.

The Erlton Community Association has submitted a letter in opposition to the appeal and is requesting the conditions be upheld.

The letter cites the Calgary Stampede as a key economic indicator but says Cowboys must still respect noise bylaws. It also suggests allowing operation of the tent until 2 a.m. would create “the potential for disturbance at a time when there are a lot of people around.”

Pennylane Group, the company behind the Cowboys Music Festival, hosted a three-day open house so residents could learn more about the plan and voice concerns.

Cowboys will launch its appeal with the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board on Thursday at 9 a.m.