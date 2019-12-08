EDMONTON -- The CP Holiday Train pulled into Calgary Sunday evening.

The train pulled into the Anderson CTrain station just before 6 p.m.

This year, musicians Terry Clark, Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo are onboard to perform for crowds.

While the event is free, Calgarians were encouraged to bring a donation for the food bank.

The CP Holiday Train has been rolling across the country since 1999.

Over the next few days, it'll stop in several locations across southern Alberta on its way to Vancouver.

A full schedule can be found online.