A team from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has responded to a train derailment in Field, British Columbia that killed three, CP crew members on Monday morning.

Officials with CP Rail say that a westbound freight train derailed at about 1:00 a.m. MST and three crew members on board were fatally injured.

In a statement to CTV News, CP said…

“Our condolences and prayers go out to their families, friends and colleagues. A full investigation will take place to determine the cause of this incident.”

TSB Spokesperson, Eric Collard, says the TSB was made aware of the incident at about 2:10 a.m. and that a crew has been sent to the scene to gather information and assess the situation.

“We have deployed a team of investigators to the accident site. Two are on site and two are coming from our Calgary office,” he said.

Collard says 40 to 60 grain-hopper cars derailed and that the crash site is a little hard to access.

“It’s a little tricky because the only access to the site is by high-rail, which is a piece of equipment that goes actually on the rail, there’s no road access to the site,” he said.

The locomotive came to rest in a creek but CP Rail says there were no dangerous goods involved and that there is no threat to the public.

The TSB says it is still too early to tell what caused the derailment but investigators will look at a variety of factors.

“We going to be looking at a number of different factors, equipment, the operation of the equipment, human factors, obviously the weather, the maintenance history and any relevant information,” said Collard. “Once we get on site, we’ll collect the data, conduct interviews with CP personnel, first responders, local authorities and we’ll also examine, photograph the wreckage.”

The names of the three people killed in the incident have not been released.