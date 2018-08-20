Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment have launched an investigation following Monday morning’s discovery of a body along the train tracks near the intersection of Highway 1A and Highway 22.

Cpl Troy Savinkoff says the conductor of a CP Rail train spotted the body shortly after 8:00 a.m. and alerted the authorities.

“Upon arrival, we discovered a deceased male who was lying in close proximity to the CP tracks,” said Savinkoff. “We’re still trying to determine a couple of things including his identity as well as the reason how he found himself next to the tracks. “

“We still haven’t conclusively determined if a train was part of this unfortunate incident.”

According to Savinkoff, the deceased is a male believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s.