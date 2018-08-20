CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
CP Rail conductor spots body along tracks in Cochrane
CP Rail staff and RCMP members near the intersection of Highway 1A and Highway 22 in Cochrane following the discovery of a body near the train tracks on August 20, 2018
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 10:29AM MDT
Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment have launched an investigation following Monday morning’s discovery of a body along the train tracks near the intersection of Highway 1A and Highway 22.
Cpl Troy Savinkoff says the conductor of a CP Rail train spotted the body shortly after 8:00 a.m. and alerted the authorities.
“Upon arrival, we discovered a deceased male who was lying in close proximity to the CP tracks,” said Savinkoff. “We’re still trying to determine a couple of things including his identity as well as the reason how he found himself next to the tracks. “
“We still haven’t conclusively determined if a train was part of this unfortunate incident.”
According to Savinkoff, the deceased is a male believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s.