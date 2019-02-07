The rail line through Field was reopened on Wednesday following a derailment earlier this week that killed three crew members from Calgary.

Canadian Pacific train 301 was on its way to Vancouver on Monday when it derailed at Mile 130.6, between the Upper and the Lower Spiral Tunnel, near Field, B.C.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer were all killed in the crash.

The TSB says the lead locomotive and some of the train’s 112 cars derailed on a curve before a bridge and that the train moved on its own.

The preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that there was a ‘loss of control’ as the train was going down the hill and that the crew did nothing to the train to start it to move on its own.

“When the train was brought into Partridge, once the first crew that was on there stopped the train, they placed the train into emergency, which is an emergency brake application that holds the brakes in place. We’re going to try and determine why the brakes didn’t stay in place, so that will be part of our investigation,” said TSB senior Investigator James Carmichael, at a news conference on Tuesday.

CP says it worked with Transport Canada to ensure all of the required safety steps were completed and the track was reopened on Wednesday.

Officials say crews are still working at the scene to remove the damaged cars and equipment.

Support for the three crew members is growing and a GoFundMe page has been established to help their families.