No one was injured and there were no spills when a train derailed in Golden, B.C. on Saturday.

CP Rail says the derailment took place inside a railyard in the mountain community on Saturday afternoon.

Several cars, loaded with diesel and grain, fell off the tracks.

Officials say no one was hurt and there were no spills or safety concerns as a result.

Access to Kicking Horse Ski Resort was blocked for several hours so crews could clean up the incident.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.