CP Rail sees second quarter profit fall despite higher revenue

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. reported a lower profit despite higher revenue in its latest quarter.

The Calgary-based railway reported a net income of $765 million in its second quarter, down from $1.25 billion in the same period last year.

CP Rail reported adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents, down from $1.03 in 2021.

The company posted an adjusted operating income of $887 million in the quarter, a three per cent drop from $919 million the year before.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $2.20 billion, a seven per cent increase from $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year

The company announced its quarterly dividend would be 19 cents per share for the quarter, payable on Oct. 31.