LETHBRIDGE — Emergency crews are at the scene of a train derailment between Cranford and Barnwell in southern Alberta.

Some 26 CP Rail bulk container cars carrying grain left the track just after 2 a.m. Friday and Highway 3 has been reduced to one lane each way near the incident.

Range Road 181 north of Highway 3 has been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Transportation Safety Board investigators are now on scene.

CP Rail officials said there is no environmental hazard or risk to the general public.

Cranford is about 37 kilometres east of Lethbridge.